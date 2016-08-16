版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k1 200m final a results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k1 200m final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Lisa Carrington (New Zealand)       39.864 seconds 
2.  Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland)        40.279         
3.  Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Azerbaijan) 40.401         
4.  Spela Ponomarenko Janic (Slovenia)  40.769         
5.  Sarah Guyot (France)                40.894         
6.  Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain)        41.053         
7.  Linnea Stensils (Sweden)            41.293         
8.  Inna Klinova (Kazakhstan)           41.521

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐