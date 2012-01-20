FEATURE-Canoeing-Alpine stream comes to summer Olympics

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 20 Replicating the force and
fury of an icy mountain stream on the artificial white water
course prepared for the London Olympic slalom canoeing
competition requires 13,000 litres of water a second.
Enough, according to calculations at the Lee Valley White
Water centre, to fill 75 bath tubs a second or flood an Olympic
sized pool in little over three minutes.
"We are trying to replicate an Alpine river," centre manager
Simon Ricketts explained in an interview with Reuters.
"From an athlete's point of view, this is probably one of
the hardest rivers where a slalom would be held in the world at
the moment."
Slalom canoeing, where contestants must negotiate a canoe or
kayak along rapids between gates consisting of one or two poles
hanging from a wire, is one of the more spectacular and
physically demanding Olympic sports.
It was introduced to the Olympics at the 1972 Munich Games
where the West Germans had built an expensive artificial course
at Augsburg. On the other side of the Berlin wall, East Germany
constructed a perfect copy in Zwickau and went on to win all
four events in Munich.
The event then disappeared from the Olympics until 1992 when
it was reinstated in Barcelona. It has featured at each Games
since.
Intriguingly, each successive course has been a modification
of the previous design.
"Each time we build a new one it evolves," Ricketts said.
"It's refined, they look at how the previous course was
built, the challenges that are there for the athlete, the way
the water flows, the obstacles that are in the course.
SELL OUT
Ricketts said the "stoppers" on the course at the 2008
Beijing Olympics, where the surface water rolls back at the
paddler at an obstacle, had been huge.
"It meant that the momentum and the weight of the paddlers
who were very heavy and very muscular carried them through the
stoppers while some of the slight but very skilful paddlers were
at a disadvantage because the stoppers would stop them dead," he
said.
"So here we are trying to be as fair as we can, there are
stoppers at a level that are fair to all athletes. It's about
making sure that those who are very skilful but a bit more
slight are able to compete on a level playing field."
Ricketts, 40, who represented Britain as a sprint kayaker at
a junior level in 1989, said white water contestants were
supremely fit athletes.
"The guys are training twice a day on the water at the
moment, they're in the gym, they're running," he said. "Our
paddlers are very fit and strong athletes. They have very good
strength-to-weight ratio, they're very strong in comparison to
their weight."
Shaun Dawson, chief executive of the Lee Valley Regional
Park Authority which is responsible for the centre, said the
12,000 tickets for each day of competition during the Olympics
had all been sold.
"You get close, it's fast and furious," he said. "It takes
incredible skill not to touch the bars that hang down and at the
same time you are up against the clock.
"It's a very fast energetic sport, a lot of skill and
strength is required and that's what's very attractive about
it."
Dawson said canoeing was the fastest growing water sport in
the United Kingdon with 1.2 million participants across all
forms.
He said the centre was the first Olympics venue to secure a
major legacy event, the 2015 world canoeing championships.
"The big work starts in April," he said. "The stands for
examples. We hand over to the London organising committee in
April on a venue-hire arrangement. We get the venue back in
early September."
The Olympics run from July 27 to Aug. 12.
(Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories