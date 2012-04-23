Olympics-CAS to rule on British doping rule next week

LONDON, April 23 A decision on the legality of
the British Olympic Association's (BOA) ban on convicted dopers
competing in the Games will be made next week, the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Monday.
The World Anti-Doping Agency went to CAS after challenging
the BOA stance and ruling that the Olympic ban is an excessive
punishment when combined with the existing two-year suspension.
Sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar are among
those who could suddenly find themselves eligible for their home
Olympics in London in July and August.
