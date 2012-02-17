Olympics chairman says games can't fix gender inequality

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 The chairman of the
London 2012 Olympics said on Thursday that the Olympic committee
needed to encourage more inclusiveness by countries that failed
to send women to the games but cautioned that "sport is not the
panacea for all ills."
"I think you can use sport in a way to encourage social
change at a sensible rate," Sebastian Coe, chairman of the
London Games, told Reuters in an interview. "The world is
diverse, it's very complex, there are sometimes barriers that
are not going to be broken down overnight."
Human Rights Watch criticized Olympic organizers earlier
this week for their tolerance of gender discrimination by the
Gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as the tiny
southeast Asian nation of Brunei.
"The fact that women and girls cannot train to compete
clearly violates the Olympic Charter's pledge to equality and
gives the Olympic movement itself a black eye," Christoph
Wilcke, senior Middle East researcher at Human Rights Watch,
said in a statement, referring specifically to Saudi Arabia.
"'No women allowed,' is the kingdom's message to Saudi women
and girls who want to play sports," he said.
The three countries have never sent a female athlete to the
games, Human Rights Watch said, although Qatar has announced its
intention to send female athletes to the 2012 summer Games in
London.
The Human Rights Watch report outlined systematic
discrimination against women in sports in Saudi Arabia, a
conservative Islamic kingdom where gender segregation is
strictly enforced. Women in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of
Islam, are banned from driving and need permission of a close
male relative to work or travel.
A lack of government-supported infrastructure such as girls'
physical education in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter, makes it effectively impossible for women to compete
on an international level at the same level as men, the report
said.
Brunei and the tiny Gulf Arab state of Qatar, which
submitted an application to host the 2020 Olympics in Doha on
Thursday, support the right of women to participate in athletic
competitions to a somewhat greater degree, but neither have ever
sent a female athlete to the Olympic Games, the report said
Tiny Qatar is already slated to host the FIFA World Cup in
2022.
Asked if the absence of women representing Qatar undermines
the core Olympic value of equality, especially if the country
were to host the Olympic Games, Coe said: "I certainly think
that is something that the (International Olympic Committee)
will be confronting."
"But it's a long road, and these things don't happen to
change overnight," he added.
Coe, who was in Los Angeles to speak at a conference on
women in sports, cited the need for leaders in sport like
Morocco's Nawal El-Moutawakel, who was the first Muslim woman to
win an Olympic title.
Moutawakel won a gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic
Games for the 400 meter hurdles, the same games at which Coe won
gold in the 1500 meter track event.
