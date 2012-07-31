Olympics-Chinese paper says sorry for calling lifter "shameful"

BEIJING, July 31 A Chinese newspaper apologised
on Tuesday for attacking one of the country's young Olympic
weightlifters for her performance at the London Games.
Zhou Jun failed to lift the starting weight in the 53-kg
category on Saturday, prompting The Metropolis Times in the
south-west city of Kunming to label it "the most shameful defeat
for Chinese female weightlifters".
The paper, scorned by readers and commentators, issued an
apology and said it lost sight of the Olympic spirit and was
aware Zhou, 17, was "only a child."
"You made it to the stage, you gave it your best and you are
already our hero," it said.
China's state-sponsored athletic development programmes have
been successful in improving medal counts and the country won 51
golds at the 2008 Beijing Games.
The Chinese are also top of the London Games medals table
after three days of competition, with nine golds.
Officials however, including the country's top diplomat
State Councillor Dai Bingguo, have tried to lower expectations
for more medals.
On Monday, the official Xinhua news agency said China should
put less emphasis on golds.
"All competitions have victors and losers and often there is
only a hundredth of a millimetre between them. Winners have
applause and flowers to greet them but the losers also are
worthy of our respect and concern," it said.
The win-at-all-costs mentality that hangs over many Chinese
athletes has also been blamed for fuelling more unsavoury
aspects of top-level sport, including doping, age-faking and
corruption.
Although there is no suggestion Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen
used performance-enhancing drugs in her record-breaking gold
medal display at the weekend, it aroused whispers, prompting the
16-year-old to issue a quick and firm denial that she cheated.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Tony Jimenez)