Olympics-Ding replaces injured Guo in China table tennis team

May 11 World number one Ding Ning will replace
Guo Yan in China's table tennis women's team for this year's
London Olympics, the sport's world ruling body said.
Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yan had originally sealed the two spaces
available in the singles by virtue of their world rankings after
occupying the top two spots last June, the International Table
Tennis Federation (ITTF) said.
However, with Guo suffering from an undisclosed injury, the
21-year-old Ding, who took over the top ranking in November,
will join Li in the singles and team events at the London Games,
which take place from July 27 to Aug. 12.
"The decision was confirmed by the Chinese National Olympic
Committee on May 9," the International Table Tennis Federation
(ITTF) said on its official website (www.ittf.com).
Each ITTF member association is permitted a maximum of two
players by ranking in the singles and three in the team event.
Guo Yan's place in the team event will be taken by former world
champion Guo Yue.
Ding, who captured last year's world singles title in
Rotterdam, has risen from third to first in the rankings over
the past year.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John
O'Brien)