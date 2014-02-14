版本:
Olympics-Cross country-Swiss Cologna wins men's 15km classic

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 Swiss Dario Cologna won the Olympic men's cross-country skiing 15km classic at the Sochi Winter Games on Friday.

Swede Johan Olsson took silver and his compatriot Daniel Richardsson won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
