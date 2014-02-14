版本:
Olympics-Cross Country-Men's 15km classic result

Feb 14 Men's cross-country 15km classic result at the Sochi
Winter Olympics on Friday.

 Rank  Name                                      Time
 1     Dario Cologna (Switzerland)               38 minutes 29.7 seconds
 2     Johan Olsson (Sweden)                     38:58.2
 3     Daniel Richardsson (Sweden)               39:08.5
 4     Iivo Niskanen (Finland)                   39:08.7
 5     Lukas Bauer (Czech Republic)              39:28.6
 6     Chris Andre Jespersen (Norway)            39:30.6
 7     Alexander Bessmertnykh (Russia)           39:37.7
 8     Axel Teichmann (Germany)                  39:42.4
 9     Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan)            39:43.2
 10    Marcus Hellner (Sweden)                   39:46.9
 11    Hannes Dotzler (Germany)                  39:49.9
 12    Eldar Roenning (Norway)                   40:02.8
 13    Martin Johnsrud Sundby (Norway)           40:07.4
 14    Jens Filbrich (Germany)                   40:08.5
 15    Lars Nelson (Sweden)                      40:08.8
 16    Dmitriy Japarov (Russia)                  40:10.7
 17    Sami Jauhojaervi (Finland)                40:14.4
 18    Paal Golberg (Norway)                     40:14.5
 19    Stanislav Volzhentsev (Russia)            40:15.0
 20    Matti Heikkinen (Finland)                 40:17.8
 21    Jean Marc Gaillard (France)               40:22.8
 22    Curdin Perl (Switzerland)                 40:27.8
 23    Martin Bajcicak (Slovakia)                40:28.0
 24    Jonas Baumann (Switzerland)               40:33.2
 25    Evgeniy Belov (Russia)                    40:36.8
 26    Tim Tscharnke (Germany)                   40:41.3
 27    Philipp Haelg (Liechtenstein)             40:41.5
 28    Ville Nousiainen (Finland)                40:52.6
 29    Maciej Kreczmer (Poland)                  40:58.7
 30    Francesco De Fabiani (Italy)              41:00.8
 31    Noah Hoffman (U.S.)                       41:02.7
 32    Dietmar Noeckler (Italy)                  41:11.9
 33    Nikolay Chebotko (Kazakhstan)             41:14.1
 34    Yevgeniy Velichko (Kazakhstan)            41:16.4
 35    Devon Kershaw (Canada)                    41:17.1
 36    Mattia Pellegrin (Italy)                  41:20.1
 37    Andrew Young (Britain)                    41:29.6
 38    Erik Bjornsen (U.S.)                      41:44.7
 39    Ivan Babikov (Canada)                     41:49.2
 40    Aivar Rehemaa (Estonia)                   41:49.8
 41    Veselin Tsinzov (Bulgaria)                42:06.3
 42    Algo Karp (Estonia)                       42:16.5
 43    Adrien Backscheider (France)              42:21.7
 44    Andrew Musgrave (Britain)                 42:25.7
 45    Karel Tammjarv (Estonia)                  42:27.7
 46    Sergey Mikayelyan (Armenia)               42:39.1
 47    Brian Gregg (U.S.)                        42:42.0
 48    Fabio Pasini (Italy)                      42:42.3
 49    Alexander Lasutkin (Belarus)              42:45.1
 50    Imanol Rojo (Spain)                       42:45.4
 51    Peter Mlynar (Slovakia)                   42:50.3
 52    Kris Freeman (U.S.)                       42:54.8
 53    Sergei Dolidovich (Belarus)               42:55.4
 54    Yerdos Akhmadiyev (Kazakhstan)            43:02.2
 55    Sebastian Gazurek (Poland)                43:06.7
 56    Cyril Miranda (France)                    43:22.5
 57    Max Hauke (Austria)                       43:23.4
 58    Martin Moeller (Denmark)                  43:29.7
 59    Michail Semenov (Belarus)                 43:36.0
 60    Edi Dadic (Croatia)                       43:38.8
 61    Raido Rankel (Estonia)                    43:38.9
 62    Paul Constantin Pepene (Romania)          43:39.4
 63    Javier Gutierrez (Spain)                  43:43.9
 64    Pawel Klisz (Poland)                      43:51.6
 65    Graeme Killick (Canada)                   44:04.8
 66    Maciej Starega (Poland)                   44:07.1
 67    Callum Smith (Britain)                    44:14.7
 68    Jun-Ho Hwang (Korea)                      44:34.8
 69    Oleksii Krasovskyi (Ukraine)              44:35.4
 70    Vytautas Strolia (Lithuania)              45:08.0
 71    Sabahattin Oglago (Turkey)                45:16.0
 72    Qinghai Sun (China)                       45:28.2
 73    Arvis Liepins (Latvia)                    45:36.2
 74    Saevar Birgisson (Iceland)                45:44.2
 75    Callum Watson (Australia)                 45:46.5
 76    Phillip Bellingham (Australia)            46:16.4
 77    Milanko Petrovic (Serbia)                 46:42.2
 78    Milan Szabo (Hungary)                     47:01.3
 79    Seyed Sattar Seyd (Iran)                  47:16.1
 80    Byambadorj Bold (Mongolia)                48:29.6
 81    Darko Damjanovski (The Former Yugoslav    48:34.9
       Republic Of Macedonia)                    
 82    Jan Rossiter (Ireland)                    48:44.6
 83    Federico Pablo Cichero (Argentina)        49:11.3
 84    Tucker Murphy (Bermuda)                   49:19.9
 85    Nadeem Iqbal (India)                      55:12.5
 86    Dachhiri Sherpa (Nepal)                   55:39.3
 87    Roberto Carcelen (Peru)                   1:06:28.9
       Alex Harvey (Canada)                      DNF
       Janis Paipals (Latvia)                    DNF
       Rejhan Smrkovic (Serbia)                  DNF
       Gary Di Silvestri (Dominica)              DNF
       Artur Yeghoyan (Armenia)                  DNS
 
 DNF - Denotes did not finish
 DNS - Denotes did not start

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
