Olympics-Cross Country-Men's 15km classic result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 14 Men's cross-country 15km classic result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday. Rank Name Time 1 Dario Cologna (Switzerland) 38 minutes 29.7 seconds 2 Johan Olsson (Sweden) 38:58.2 3 Daniel Richardsson (Sweden) 39:08.5 4 Iivo Niskanen (Finland) 39:08.7 5 Lukas Bauer (Czech Republic) 39:28.6 6 Chris Andre Jespersen (Norway) 39:30.6 7 Alexander Bessmertnykh (Russia) 39:37.7 8 Axel Teichmann (Germany) 39:42.4 9 Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan) 39:43.2 10 Marcus Hellner (Sweden) 39:46.9 11 Hannes Dotzler (Germany) 39:49.9 12 Eldar Roenning (Norway) 40:02.8 13 Martin Johnsrud Sundby (Norway) 40:07.4 14 Jens Filbrich (Germany) 40:08.5 15 Lars Nelson (Sweden) 40:08.8 16 Dmitriy Japarov (Russia) 40:10.7 17 Sami Jauhojaervi (Finland) 40:14.4 18 Paal Golberg (Norway) 40:14.5 19 Stanislav Volzhentsev (Russia) 40:15.0 20 Matti Heikkinen (Finland) 40:17.8 21 Jean Marc Gaillard (France) 40:22.8 22 Curdin Perl (Switzerland) 40:27.8 23 Martin Bajcicak (Slovakia) 40:28.0 24 Jonas Baumann (Switzerland) 40:33.2 25 Evgeniy Belov (Russia) 40:36.8 26 Tim Tscharnke (Germany) 40:41.3 27 Philipp Haelg (Liechtenstein) 40:41.5 28 Ville Nousiainen (Finland) 40:52.6 29 Maciej Kreczmer (Poland) 40:58.7 30 Francesco De Fabiani (Italy) 41:00.8 31 Noah Hoffman (U.S.) 41:02.7 32 Dietmar Noeckler (Italy) 41:11.9 33 Nikolay Chebotko (Kazakhstan) 41:14.1 34 Yevgeniy Velichko (Kazakhstan) 41:16.4 35 Devon Kershaw (Canada) 41:17.1 36 Mattia Pellegrin (Italy) 41:20.1 37 Andrew Young (Britain) 41:29.6 38 Erik Bjornsen (U.S.) 41:44.7 39 Ivan Babikov (Canada) 41:49.2 40 Aivar Rehemaa (Estonia) 41:49.8 41 Veselin Tsinzov (Bulgaria) 42:06.3 42 Algo Karp (Estonia) 42:16.5 43 Adrien Backscheider (France) 42:21.7 44 Andrew Musgrave (Britain) 42:25.7 45 Karel Tammjarv (Estonia) 42:27.7 46 Sergey Mikayelyan (Armenia) 42:39.1 47 Brian Gregg (U.S.) 42:42.0 48 Fabio Pasini (Italy) 42:42.3 49 Alexander Lasutkin (Belarus) 42:45.1 50 Imanol Rojo (Spain) 42:45.4 51 Peter Mlynar (Slovakia) 42:50.3 52 Kris Freeman (U.S.) 42:54.8 53 Sergei Dolidovich (Belarus) 42:55.4 54 Yerdos Akhmadiyev (Kazakhstan) 43:02.2 55 Sebastian Gazurek (Poland) 43:06.7 56 Cyril Miranda (France) 43:22.5 57 Max Hauke (Austria) 43:23.4 58 Martin Moeller (Denmark) 43:29.7 59 Michail Semenov (Belarus) 43:36.0 60 Edi Dadic (Croatia) 43:38.8 61 Raido Rankel (Estonia) 43:38.9 62 Paul Constantin Pepene (Romania) 43:39.4 63 Javier Gutierrez (Spain) 43:43.9 64 Pawel Klisz (Poland) 43:51.6 65 Graeme Killick (Canada) 44:04.8 66 Maciej Starega (Poland) 44:07.1 67 Callum Smith (Britain) 44:14.7 68 Jun-Ho Hwang (Korea) 44:34.8 69 Oleksii Krasovskyi (Ukraine) 44:35.4 70 Vytautas Strolia (Lithuania) 45:08.0 71 Sabahattin Oglago (Turkey) 45:16.0 72 Qinghai Sun (China) 45:28.2 73 Arvis Liepins (Latvia) 45:36.2 74 Saevar Birgisson (Iceland) 45:44.2 75 Callum Watson (Australia) 45:46.5 76 Phillip Bellingham (Australia) 46:16.4 77 Milanko Petrovic (Serbia) 46:42.2 78 Milan Szabo (Hungary) 47:01.3 79 Seyed Sattar Seyd (Iran) 47:16.1 80 Byambadorj Bold (Mongolia) 48:29.6 81 Darko Damjanovski (The Former Yugoslav 48:34.9 Republic Of Macedonia) 82 Jan Rossiter (Ireland) 48:44.6 83 Federico Pablo Cichero (Argentina) 49:11.3 84 Tucker Murphy (Bermuda) 49:19.9 85 Nadeem Iqbal (India) 55:12.5 86 Dachhiri Sherpa (Nepal) 55:39.3 87 Roberto Carcelen (Peru) 1:06:28.9 Alex Harvey (Canada) DNF Janis Paipals (Latvia) DNF Rejhan Smrkovic (Serbia) DNF Gary Di Silvestri (Dominica) DNF Artur Yeghoyan (Armenia) DNS DNF - Denotes did not finish DNS - Denotes did not start (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.