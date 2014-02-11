Olympics-Cross Country-Men's sprint free finals result

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Men's cross country sprint free finals result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Time 1 Ola Vigen Hattestad (Norway) 3 minutes 38.39 seconds 2 Teodor Peterson (Sweden) 3:39.61 3 Emil Joensson (Sweden) 3:58.13 4 Anders Gloeersen (Norway) 4:02.05 5 Sergey Ustiugov (Russia) 4:32.48 6 Marcus Hellner (Sweden) 5:24.31 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.