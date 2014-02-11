版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Olympics-Cross Country-Men's sprint free finals result

Feb 11 Men's cross country sprint free finals
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

 Rank  Name                           Time
 1     Ola Vigen Hattestad (Norway)   3 minutes 38.39 seconds
 2     Teodor Peterson (Sweden)       3:39.61
 3     Emil Joensson (Sweden)         3:58.13
 4     Anders Gloeersen (Norway)      4:02.05
 5     Sergey Ustiugov (Russia)       4:32.48
 6     Marcus Hellner (Sweden)        5:24.31
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐