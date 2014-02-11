版本:
Olympics-Cross country-Norway's Hattetad wins men's sprint title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway won the cross-country men's sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.

Teodor Peterson of Sweden took silver and another Swede, Emil Joensson, won the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
