Olympics-Norwegian Northug crashes car under influence of alcohol

OSLO May 4 Norway's former Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has told police he was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car in Trondheim in the early hours of Sunday, his manager Are Soerum Langaas said in a statement.

"Petter Northug has confirmed to the police in Trondheim that it was he who drove the car that was involved in an accident on Sunday morning," Langaas said on Sunday.

"Northug also explained that he was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened," he said, adding that the athlete deeply regretted the incident.

"I have openly told police about what happened and I am prepared to take the punishment for my actions," said the 28-year-old Northug, who won two gold medals at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010 but left this year's Sochi Olympics empty-handed. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)