2014年 2月 8日 星期六 18:14 BJT

Olympics-Crosscountry-Brother of Norwegian skier dies - team

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 8 The brother of Norwegian cross-country skier Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen died on the same day as the opening ceremony at the Sochi Olympics, team officials said on Saturday.

The Norwegian team issued a statement confirming the death but did not provide any further details.

"On Friday, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen suddenly and unexpectedly lost her brother and training partner," the release said.

"The cross-country team has been assembled to comfort Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen in a difficult situation."

Currently second in the overall World Cup standings, Jacobsen did not take part in Saturday's skiathlon event and it was not immediately clear whether she would compete in Sochi. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Julian Linden)
