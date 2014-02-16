版本:
Olympics-Cross country-Sweden win men's 4x10km relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Sweden won the Olympic men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay at the Sochi Winter Games on Sunday.

Russia took silver and France claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
