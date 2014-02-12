Olympics-Cross country-Venue boss unworried by sunny days

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 The sun in shining on the mountains above Sochi and though snow connoisseurs may be worried, the man in charge of the cross-country course is unconcerned, despite some high-profile falls over the last few days.

In the sprint final on Tuesday three athletes came down together on one of the tricky descents- Sweden's Marcus Hellner, Norway's Anders Gloeersen and Russian Sergey Ustiugov - to blow their medal chances.

With warm weather forecast for the next two days, the course could become even trickier for cross-country and biathlon, but the venue general manager of the Laura Complex, Andrey Markovd, says he is sure everything will be fine.

"The snow is very deep on the track. It's more than a metre so I do not think there is a need to worry because the snow is not going anywhere, he told Reuters.

"The officials inspected the course before the race and gave the go-ahead. Postponements happen only in the most severe circumstances,"

According to Markov, workers at the Laura complex have been regularly putting salt onto the track. "Before in Russia, they used to put saltpeter on course. Here we are using just regular salt. We have two tons in storage, more than enough for both the stadiums. Each day we use around 100 kilograms."

"Initially after the salt the snow was like stone but after about an hour it began to hold the snow together, so it became more solid.

"When the salt no longer had an effect on the snow, workers came out with spades and put more on and tapped it down."

The hardest part of the course is considered to be the southern slope and it was here that Gloeersen, Hellner and Ustiugov all fell. "

"Due to the sun that part of the track worsened the most, while the skiers pass this point many times," said Markov. "If one person falls, the others don't really have an option to get past them."

With no races on Wednesday workers have been busy all day improving the surface.

"There are about 50 people working at the biathlon stadium and 80 and the cross-country stadium," said Markov.

"The snow should stay solid and in a couple of days the weather is expected to get colder so everything should be fine." (Editing by Mitch Phillips)