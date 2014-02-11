版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 21:53 BJT

Olympics-Cross Country-Women's sprint free finals result

Feb 11 Women's cross country sprint free finals result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

 Rank    Name                                  Time
 1       Maiken Caspersen Falla (Norway)       2 minutes 35.49 seconds
 PF 2    Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (Norway)    2:35.87
 PF 3    Vesna Fabjan (Slovenia)               2:35.89
 4       Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen (Norway)   2:37.31
 5       Ida Ingemarsdotter (Sweden)           2:42.04
 6       Sophie Caldwell (U.S.)                2:47.75
 PF - Denotes Photo Finish

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐