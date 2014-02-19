Olympics-Curling-Canada to meet holders Sweden in women's final

SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 Canada's Jennifer Jones kept her nerve to send her unbeaten team into the women's Olympic curling final at the expense of Britain on Wednesday.

Canada, the first women's team to make it through an Olympic round robin without a loss, will play Sweden in a repeat of the 2010 final after the holders edged Switzerland in the other semi.

Canadian skip Jones sealed a 6-4 win over Britain with the final stone of the match, a fitting reward for the Canadians who had the contest under control after taking a 3-0 lead following the first two ends.

Sweden, who are seeking a third successive women's gold medal, came through to win 7-5 despite having trailed with eight of the 10 ends completed.

