Olympics-Cycling-Bauge not obsessed by Hoy

PARIS, March 28 Despite the fuss surrounding
their rivalry, Gregory Bauge will not be drawn into speculation
about a possible sprint showdown with Chris Hoy in the London
Olympics.
Frenchman Bauge took the world title in 2009, 2010 and won
the 2011 final but was stripped of his title after a ban for
failing to provide information about his whereabouts for
possible doping tests.
Briton Hoy, the 2008 Olympic champion, was the strongest man
in their quarter-final duel at the London track World Cup event
last month but it failed to dent the French camp's confidence,
even if the four-times Olympic champion said he had never felt
that strong since the Beijing Games.
"It will be a tough competition. I'm not thinking about
Chris Hoy only," Bauge told reporters when the French cycling
federation unveiled their objectives for the July 27-August 12
Olympics.
"There will be other rivals so let's not just think about
Hoy only," added France coach Florian Rousseau.
Bauge appeared in London to be the only rider in a position
to unsettle the powerful Hoy, sending their tie into a
nail-biting decider.
Bauge and Hoy had to re-start after the Frenchman was
adjudged to have rolled backwards from a standstill position.
Then Hoy stole the inside line and held off Bauge in the home
straight, being declared the winner after a photo finish.
Semi-final and final opponents, Germans Robert Foerstemann
and German Maximilian Levy, were dismissed in awe-inspiring
fashion in two legs.
French federation president David Lappartient was confident
Bauge has what it takes to help France "make La Marseillaise,
not God Save The Queen, the summer's chart-topper".
"Hoy won (in London) but we can also see it the other way:
Bauge took a leg from Hoy while riding in only his second
competition (of the season)," Lappartient said.
Bauge and Hoy may square up again in the April 4-8 world
championships in Melbourne.
"I'm pretty confident, training has been going well, London
went well and I'm confident the work I've been doing with
(coach) Florian (Rousseau) will pay off," said Bauge, who added
his ban was now behind him.
"It's in the past now. The London test event put me back on
the right track."
Bauge was handed a retroactive one-year ban starting on Dec.
23, 2010, for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping
authorities on three occasions.
He was stripped of his individual sprint world title and
France also lost their team sprint world gold medal.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)