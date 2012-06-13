Olympics-Cyclist Millar named on British shortlist for road race

LONDON, June 13 David Millar, who admitted
doping in 2004, was named on an eight-man shortlist of riders
for Britain's road race team at the London Olympics on
Wednesday.
Millar was cleared to compete in the Games after the British
Olympic Association's lifetime ban on drug cheats was declared
invalid by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April.
The 35-year-old was banned for two years from 2004 to 2006
after admitting taking the blood booster EPO.
The other riders on the list, which will be reduced to five
for the Games, were world champion Mark Cavendish, Bradley
Wiggins, Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Jeremy Hunt, Ian Stannard
and Ben Swift.
Olympic champions Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton were
included in the team for the track sprint.
The Olympics start on July 27.
