UPDATE 1-Olympics-Millar on shortlist for British cycling team

* Former doping offender wins callup
* Hoy and Pendleton named in squad
LONDON, June 13 David Millar, who admitted
doping in 2004, was included in an eight-man shortlist of riders
on Wednesday for Britain's road team at the London Olympics.
Four-times Olympic champion Chris Hoy was named in the men's
track sprint team along with Jason Kenny although the decision
as to which of the pair will take the only spot in the
individual event has yet to be decided.
Kenny beat Hoy in the semi-finals of the individual sprint
at the world championships earlier this year and went on to take
the silver medal after being relegated in the second round of
the final for an illegal move against opponent Gregory Bauge of
France.
Millar was cleared to compete in the Games after the British
Olympic Association's lifetime ban on drug cheats was declared
invalid by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April.
The 35-year-old was banned for two years from 2004 to 2006
after admitting taking the blood booster EPO.
The other riders on the list, which will be reduced to five
for the Games, were world champion Mark Cavendish, Bradley
Wiggins, Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Jeremy Hunt, Ian Stannard
and Ben Swift.
Olympic champion Nicole Cooke heads the six-strong women's
road squad from which four will be selected to compete.
World and Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton is joined in
the women's sprint team by Jessica Varnish, the cyclist she set
a then-team sprint world record with in February.
"We have selected what I believe to be an excellent team
going into an Olympic Games and we have a good mix of
experienced Olympians alongside young riders who are making
their Olympic debut," Britain's cycling performance director
Dave Brailsford said in a statement.
"We still have some decisions to make. For example the road
teams will be refined in due course and who will ride what event
on the track will be determined nearer the time.
"Overall though the GB cycling team has had a strong season
across all the disciplines and we are ready to step up again at
the Olympics," he added.
The Games start on July 27.
