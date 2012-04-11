Olympics-Cycling-Australia's Meyer takes long road out of London

| MELBOURNE, April 11
Track cycling world champion
Cameron Meyer has pulled himself out of the selection frame for
the London Olympics in favour of developing his road career, the
Australian said on Wednesday.
Meyer, who won a gold and a bronze in the non-Olympics
points and madison races at the world championships that
finished on Sunday, said balancing his road ambitions with
Australia's Olympic programme had become too demanding.
The 24-year-old won a team pursuit world title in 2010, and
was one of a number of endurance riders under consideration for
Olympic selection, but was not picked in the quartet that won
silver at the Melbourne world championships.
"It was a very hard decision to make but ultimately my
passion for the team pursuit isn't 100 percent," said Meyer, who
rides for Australia's first professional road team GreenEdge, in
a statement.
"Physically and mentally it's quite hard to switch and the
last couple of years I've had my focus on the points race and
the madison.
"I haven't been part of the team (team pursuit) for 18
months and I don't know if I am up to competing at the level
they are now, riding world record times."
Australia's team pursuit is likely to be anchored by the
2011 world championship combination of Glenn O'Shea, Jack
Bobridge, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn, who were runners-up
to Britain in Melbourne.
Endurance riders Alexander Edmondson and Mitchell Mulhern
are also in Australia's shadow squad for the Games.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)