Olympics-Pendleton adds spice to Meares showdown in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, March 27
MELBOURNE, March 27 Olympic track cycling
champion Victoria Pendleton added fuel to the fire of her great
rivalry with Anna Meares on Tuesday by branding her a rider who
"pushes the rules", but said she bore the Australian no ill will
despite years of frosty relations.
Pendleton and Meares have barely spoken since the Australian
cut her off at a race in Bordeaux more than five years ago and
the Briton suggested there was little hope of a detente in the
lead up to the London Games.
"Anna and I are very different riders -- she's someone who
kind of likes to push the rules and I definitely don't,"
Pendleton, who beat Meares for the individual sprint title at
the 2008 Beijing Games, told reporters in Melbourne.
"But there's nothing wrong with that. It's just slightly
different styles and how we approach the same event.
"I was really annoyed when she cut me off in the keirin in
2006 because they don't re-start keirins and your chance is
gone.
"That really shocked me because she apologised for doing it
afterwards, saying 'I'm sorry I hooked you, I didn't mean it to
be dangerous' and I was like 'well, okay then, I wouldn't do it,
you might do it'."
Pendleton, 31, and 28-year-old Meares will continue their
rivalry at the world championships in Melbourne next week and
are expected to tussle for Olympic gold at the London velodrome.
The pair each have eight world titles to their name, though
Pendleton has dominated Meares in the individual sprint
throughout their careers barring last year's world championships
in Netherlands, where the Australian broke through for her first
title in the event.
Meares, who won the now-defunct 500 metres time trial title
at the 2004 Athens Games, also took a psychological point at the
Olympic test event last month at the London velodrome by edging
Pendleton in their hard-fought sprint semi-final.
Pendleton said the pair were similar in their ambition and
performance, and that the friction between them was natural.
"If you get two people in the same room like that, there's
bound to be a bit of (slaps fist into hand).
"I've heard her make some comments about how she dislikes me
and I dislike her -- I'm not entirely sure where it's come from
because we used to be quite good pals," she said.
"I remember going out with her for a few beers actually in
Stuttgart after the world championships in 2003."
"I don't think she'd want to have one with me (now), which
is sad," added Pendleton.
"At the end of the day, this isn't war, this is sport."
(Editing by Martyn Herman)
