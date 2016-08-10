Olympics-Cycling-Road-Men's individual time trial results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road men's individual time trial result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) 1 hour 12 minutes 15.42 seconds 2. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 1:13:02.83 3. Chris Froome (Britain) 1:13:17.54 4. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 1:13:21.50 5. Rohan Dennis (Australia) 1:13:25.66 6. Maciej Bodnar (Poland) 1:14:05.89 7. Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 1:14:15.27 8. Jon Izagirre (Spain) 1:14:21.59 9. Geraint Thomas (Britain) 1:14:52.85 10. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) 1:14:55.16 11. Leopold Koenig (Czech Republic) 1:15:23.64 12. Tony Martin (Germany) 1:15:33.75 13. Simon Geschke (Germany) 1:15:49.88 14. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) 1:15:55.49 15. Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 1:15:56.91 16. Georg Preidler (Austria) 1:16:02.36 17. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) 1:16:05.70 18. Andriy Grivko (Ukraine) 1:16:33.24 19. Christopher Juul-Jensen (Denmark) 1:16:49.62 20. Tim Wellens (Belgium) 1:16:49.71 21. Hugo Houle (Canada) 1:17:02.04 22. Taylor Phinney (U.S.) 1:17:25.31 23. Brent Bookwalter (U.S.) 1:17:57.61 24. Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan) 1:18:47.63 25. Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus) 1:18:58.75 26. Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina) 1:19:07.84 27. Damiano Caruso (Italy) 1:19:46.53 28. Pavel Kochetkov (Russia) 1:20:07.59 29. Alexis Vuillermoz (France) 1:20:43.87 30. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) 1:21:12.35 31. Ghader Mizbani (Iran) 1:21:39.45 32. Julian Alaphilippe (France) 1:24:39.99 33. Mouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco) 1:25:11.72 34. Ahmet OErken (Turkey) 1:27:37.41 35. Dan Craven (Namibia) 1:27:47.93 . Yonathan Monsalve (Venezuela) DNS . Youcef Reguigui (Algeria) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.