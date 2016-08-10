版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Road-Men's individual time trial results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road men's individual time trial result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.   Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)   1 hour 12 minutes 15.42 seconds 
2.   Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)        1:13:02.83                      
3.   Chris Froome (Britain)            1:13:17.54                      
4.   Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)      1:13:21.50                      
5.   Rohan Dennis (Australia)          1:13:25.66                      
6.   Maciej Bodnar (Poland)            1:14:05.89                      
7.   Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)        1:14:15.27                      
8.   Jon Izagirre (Spain)              1:14:21.59                      
9.   Geraint Thomas (Britain)          1:14:52.85                      
10.  Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)          1:14:55.16                      
11.  Leopold Koenig (Czech Republic)   1:15:23.64                      
12.  Tony Martin (Germany)             1:15:33.75                      
13.  Simon Geschke (Germany)           1:15:49.88                      
14.  Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)       1:15:55.49                      
15.  Jan Barta (Czech Republic)        1:15:56.91                      
16.  Georg Preidler (Austria)          1:16:02.36                      
17.  Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)         1:16:05.70                      
18.  Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)           1:16:33.24                      
19.  Christopher Juul-Jensen (Denmark) 1:16:49.62                      
20.  Tim Wellens (Belgium)             1:16:49.71                      
21.  Hugo Houle (Canada)               1:17:02.04                      
22.  Taylor Phinney (U.S.)             1:17:25.31                      
23.  Brent Bookwalter (U.S.)           1:17:57.61                      
24.  Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan)         1:18:47.63                      
25.  Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)     1:18:58.75                      
26.  Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)     1:19:07.84                      
27.  Damiano Caruso (Italy)            1:19:46.53                      
28.  Pavel Kochetkov (Russia)          1:20:07.59                      
29.  Alexis Vuillermoz (France)        1:20:43.87                      
30.  Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)     1:21:12.35                      
31.  Ghader Mizbani (Iran)             1:21:39.45                      
32.  Julian Alaphilippe (France)       1:24:39.99                      
33.  Mouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco)      1:25:11.72                      
34.  Ahmet OErken (Turkey)             1:27:37.41                      
35.  Dan Craven (Namibia)              1:27:47.93                      
.    Yonathan Monsalve (Venezuela)     DNS                             
.    Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)         DNS

