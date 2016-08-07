UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Road-Women's road race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road women's road race result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 3 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds 2. Emma Johansson (Sweden) 3:51:27 3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 3:51:27 4. Mara Abbott (U.S.) 3:51:31 5. Elizabeth Armitstead (Britain) 3:51:47 6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) 3:51:47 7. Flavia Oliveira (Brazil) 3:51:47 8. Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 3:51:47 9. Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 3:52:41 10. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) 3:52:41 11. Megan Guarnier (U.S.) 3:52:41 12. Evelyn Stevens (U.S.) 3:52:43 13. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 3:53:43 14. Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 3:53:46 15. Amanda Spratt (Australia) 3:55:36 16. Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) 3:55:52 17. Eri Yonamine (Japan) 3:56:23 18. Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) 3:56:34 19. Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 3:56:34 20. Elena Cecchini (Italy) 3:56:34 21. Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 3:56:34 22. Rachel Neylan (Australia) 3:56:34 23. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 3:56:34 24. Malgorzata Jasinska (Poland) 3:56:34 25. Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada) 3:56:34 26. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) 3:56:34 27. Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) 3:58:03 28. Arlenis Sierra (Cuba) 3:58:03 29. Anisha Vekemans (Belgium) 3:58:03 30. Na Ah-Reum (Korea) 3:58:03 31. Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany) 3:58:03 32. Polona Batagelj (Slovenia) 3:58:03 33. Vita Heine (Norway) 3:58:34 34. Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania) 3:58:34 35. Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan) 3:59:05 36. Hanna Solovey (Ukraine) 4:01:02 37. Audrey Cordon (France) 4:01:04 38. Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 4:01:29 39. An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa) 4:01:29 40. Ana Sanabria (Colombia) 4:01:29 41. Anna Plichta (Poland) 4:01:29 42. Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) 4:01:33 43. Trixi Worrack (Germany) 4:01:33 44. Romy Kasper (Germany) 4:02:07 45. Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 4:02:07 46. Martina Ritter (Austria) 4:02:07 47. Ane Santesteban (Spain) 4:02:59 48. Shani Bloch (Israel) 4:02:59 49. Gracie Elvin (Australia) 4:03:01 50. Jennifer Cesar (Venezuela) 4:03:18 . Clemilda Fernandes (Brazil) 4:14:39OTL . Antri Christoforou (Cyprus) 4:16:24OTL . Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) DNF . Kristin Armstrong (U.S.) DNF . Katrin Garfoot (Australia) DNF . Tara Whitten (Canada) DNF . Nikki Harris (Britain) DNF . Emma Pooley (Britain) DNF . Sara Mustonen (Sweden) DNF . Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) DNF . Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg) DNF . Lotta Lepistoe (Finland) DNF . Carolina Rodriguez (Mexico) DNF . Paola Munoz (Chile) DNF . Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) DNF . Vera Adrian (Namibia) DNF . Milagro Mena (Costa Rica) DNF . Huang Ting Ying (Taiwan) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.