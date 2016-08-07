版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 03:52 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Road-Women's road race results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road women's road race result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)    3 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds 
2.   Emma Johansson (Sweden)               3:51:27                       
3.   Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)          3:51:27                       
4.   Mara Abbott (U.S.)                    3:51:31                       
5.   Elizabeth Armitstead (Britain)        3:51:47                       
6.   Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)         3:51:47                       
7.   Flavia Oliveira (Brazil)              3:51:47                       
8.   Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)            3:51:47                       
9.   Marianne Vos (Netherlands)            3:52:41                       
10.  Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) 3:52:41                       
11.  Megan Guarnier (U.S.)                 3:52:41                       
12.  Evelyn Stevens (U.S.)                 3:52:43                       
13.  Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)            3:53:43                       
14.  Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)               3:53:46                       
15.  Amanda Spratt (Australia)             3:55:36                       
16.  Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)            3:55:52                       
17.  Eri Yonamine (Japan)                  3:56:23                       
18.  Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)        3:56:34                       
19.  Lisa Brennauer (Germany)              3:56:34                       
20.  Elena Cecchini (Italy)                3:56:34                       
21.  Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)          3:56:34                       
22.  Rachel Neylan (Australia)             3:56:34                       
23.  Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)         3:56:34                       
24.  Malgorzata Jasinska (Poland)          3:56:34                       
25.  Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)             3:56:34                       
26.  Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)       3:56:34                       
27.  Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)                3:58:03                       
28.  Arlenis Sierra (Cuba)                 3:58:03                       
29.  Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)             3:58:03                       
30.  Na Ah-Reum (Korea)                    3:58:03                       
31.  Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany)         3:58:03                       
32.  Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)            3:58:03                       
33.  Vita Heine (Norway)                   3:58:34                       
34.  Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)            3:58:34                       
35.  Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)         3:59:05                       
36.  Hanna Solovey (Ukraine)               4:01:02                       
37.  Audrey Cordon (France)                4:01:04                       
38.  Leah Kirchmann (Canada)               4:01:29                       
39.  An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa)     4:01:29                       
40.  Ana Sanabria (Colombia)               4:01:29                       
41.  Anna Plichta (Poland)                 4:01:29                       
42.  Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)              4:01:33                       
43.  Trixi Worrack (Germany)               4:01:33                       
44.  Romy Kasper (Germany)                 4:02:07                       
45.  Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)               4:02:07                       
46.  Martina Ritter (Austria)              4:02:07                       
47.  Ane Santesteban (Spain)               4:02:59                       
48.  Shani Bloch (Israel)                  4:02:59                       
49.  Gracie Elvin (Australia)              4:03:01                       
50.  Jennifer Cesar (Venezuela)            4:03:18                       
.    Clemilda Fernandes (Brazil)           4:14:39OTL                    
.    Antri Christoforou (Cyprus)           4:16:24OTL                    
.    Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)    DNF                           
.    Kristin Armstrong (U.S.)              DNF                           
.    Katrin Garfoot (Australia)            DNF                           
.    Tara Whitten (Canada)                 DNF                           
.    Nikki Harris (Britain)                DNF                           
.    Emma Pooley (Britain)                 DNF                           
.    Sara Mustonen (Sweden)                DNF                           
.    Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)            DNF                           
.    Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)         DNF                           
.    Lotta Lepistoe (Finland)              DNF                           
.    Carolina Rodriguez (Mexico)           DNF                           
.    Paola Munoz (Chile)                   DNF                           
.    Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)          DNF                           
.    Vera Adrian (Namibia)                 DNF                           
.    Milagro Mena (Costa Rica)             DNF                           
.    Huang Ting Ying (Taiwan)              DSQ

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐