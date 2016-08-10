版本:
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:55 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Road-Women's individual time trial results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road women's individual time trial result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.   Kristin Armstrong (U.S.)              44 minutes 26.42 seconds 
2.   Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia)            44:31.97                 
3.   Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)    44:37.80                 
4.   Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)          44:48.74                 
5.   Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)          44:51.94                 
6.   Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)         44:54.71                 
7.   Tara Whitten (Canada)                 45:01.16                 
8.   Lisa Brennauer (Germany)              45:22.62                 
9.   Katrin Garfoot (Australia)            45:35.03                 
10.  Evelyn Stevens (U.S.)                 46:00.08                 
11.  Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)            46:05.73                 
12.  Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) 46:29.11                 
13.  Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)             46:30.93                 
14.  Emma Pooley (Britain)                 46:31.98                 
15.  Eri Yonamine (Japan)                  46:43.09                 
16.  Trixi Worrack (Germany)               46:52.77                 
17.  Lotta Lepistoe (Finland)              47:06.52                 
18.  Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)         47:47.96                 
19.  Anna Plichta (Poland)                 47:59.66                 
20.  Hanna Solovey (Ukraine)               48:03.35                 
21.  Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)               48:09.86                 
22.  Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)        48:16.17                 
23.  Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)            48:17.60                 
24.  Audrey Cordon (France)                49:32.87                 
25.  Vita Heine (Norway)                   50:23.39

