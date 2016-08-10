Olympics-Cycling-Road-Women's individual time trial results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-road women's individual time trial result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Kristin Armstrong (U.S.) 44 minutes 26.42 seconds 2. Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) 44:31.97 3. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) 44:37.80 4. Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) 44:48.74 5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 44:51.94 6. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 44:54.71 7. Tara Whitten (Canada) 45:01.16 8. Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 45:22.62 9. Katrin Garfoot (Australia) 45:35.03 10. Evelyn Stevens (U.S.) 46:00.08 11. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 46:05.73 12. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (South Africa) 46:29.11 13. Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada) 46:30.93 14. Emma Pooley (Britain) 46:31.98 15. Eri Yonamine (Japan) 46:43.09 16. Trixi Worrack (Germany) 46:52.77 17. Lotta Lepistoe (Finland) 47:06.52 18. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) 47:47.96 19. Anna Plichta (Poland) 47:59.66 20. Hanna Solovey (Ukraine) 48:03.35 21. Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 48:09.86 22. Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) 48:16.17 23. Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) 48:17.60 24. Audrey Cordon (France) 49:32.87 25. Vita Heine (Norway) 50:23.39
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.