Cycling-Cavendish scoops Olympic test event amid bottlenecks

LONDON Aug 14 Mark Cavendish underlined his
status as the world's best sprinter and man to beat at next
year's Olympic Games by winning the 2012 road race test event
through London's streets on Sunday.
The tight and technical route was narrow in places, causing
bottlenecks for the competitors and support vehicles trailing
behind as the 145-man field set a blistering pace.
Briton Cavendish, top sprinter at last month's Tour de
France, won the 140.3-km event starting and finishing near
Buckingham Palace in a time of three hours 18 minutes 11
seconds.
Sacha Modolo of Italy was second and France's Samuel
Dumoulin was third.
Cavendish stuck with the peloton, at one stage six minutes
behind an early breakaway led by 2009 British road race champion
Kristian House, before staging a customary late charge in a
bunch sprint down the Mall.
Manxman Cavendish, whose name has been linked to Britain's
Team Sky after his successful HTC-Highroad announced they will
fold at the end of the season, was kitted out in a blue outfit
with the name of British cycling sponsors Sky emblazoned on it.
Australian Heinrich Haussler, a former Tour de France stage
winner, led the peloton back to the breakaway riders as the race
re-entered the UK capital's people-lined streets after sections
in the leafy western suburbs.
