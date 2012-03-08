INTERVIEW-Olympics-Thomas putting all his eggs in track basket

ONET-LE-CHATEAU, France, March 8 Briton Geraint Thomas is to sacrifice much of his road season to try to fulfil his 2012 Olympic dream and he will not regret his choice, no matter what happens at the London velodrome later this year.

The 25-year-old, who has one of the best engines in the peloton, will skip the Tour de France and the cycling classics to focus on the Olympics where he will help to defend his country's team pursuit title.

Thomas is riding in the Paris-Nice race and will take part in the Giro d'Italia in May to boost his fitness before switching to the track with the Aug. 3 team pursuit final in mind.

"In a way these races really are just training for the track but at the same time they are races so you've got to do your best," the gifted Welshman told Reuters before the start of the Paris-Nice fifth stage on Thursday.

"It's just a different mentality this year. I'm putting my all into the team pursuit basket - I'm only 25 so I've got a lot more road years ahead of me."

Among the races Thomas could have targeted are Paris-Roubaix, dubbed the Queen of the classics, and the Amstel Gold Race.

He will also give up on the Tour de France white jersey for the best under-25 rider, an item he wore for six days in 2011.

GIVE IT EVERYTHING

"I just want to get the best chance to win at the Games. If we don't win then we've given it everything and I haven't compromised in any way," said Thomas.

"If I did ride the road races and then we got second or third or no medal then that would be even worse."

Thomas, who also claimed the 2007 and 2008 team pursuit world titles, knows it will not be easy for Britain to retain their Beijing Olympic crown as Australia proved in last month's World Cup event in London by beating them in the final.

He plans to ride in the track world championships in Melbourne from April 4-8 to fine-tune preparations.

"The main thing for me is just the fitness," Thomas explained. "I just need more time on the track.

"I just need to get that power and cadence which is the main difference with the road. You never pedal at 130-rpm on the road.

"I think we can definitely win for sure but there's a lot of hard work ahead of us," added Thomas. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)