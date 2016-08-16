版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's keirin 2nd round results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's keirin 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 2
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                 Q seconds 
2.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)                Q         
3.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) Q         
4.  Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)                          
5.  Francois Pervis (France)                           
6.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)                          
Heat 1
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                    Q         
2.  Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)            Q         
3.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)             Q         
4.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)                       
5.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)                        
6.  Michael D'Almeida (France)                         
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                    Q seconds 
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                 Q         
3.  Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)            Q         
3.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)                Q         
5.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)             Q         
5.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) Q

