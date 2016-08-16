版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's keirin final 7-12 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's keirin final 7-12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)    seconds 
2.  Michael D'Almeida (France)           
3.  Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)            
4.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)         
5.  Francois Pervis (France)             
6.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)

