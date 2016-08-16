版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:06 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's keirin final 1-6 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's keirin final 1-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                     
2.  Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)             
3.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)              
4.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                  
5.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)  
6.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)

