版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 04:42 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team sprint 1st round results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team sprint 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Heat 4
1.  Britain
Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner         42.640 seconds Q 
2.  Venezuela
Cesar Marcano/Hersony Canelon/Angel Pulgar     44.486           
Heat 3
1.  New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins    42.535 Q         
2.  Germany
Rene Enders/Joachim Eilers/Maximilian Levy       43.455           
Heat 2
1.  Australia
Nathan Hart/Matthew Glaetzer/Patrick Constable 43.166           
2.  Netherlands
Jeffrey Hoogland/Theo Bos/Matthijs Buchli    43.552           
Heat 1
1.  France
Gregory Bauge/Francois Pervis/Michael D'Almeida   43.153           
2.  Poland
Rafal Sarnecki/Damian Zielinski/Krzysztof Maksel  43.555           
Qualified for Next Round
.  New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell/Sam Webster/Edward Dawkins 42.535 seconds 
.  Britain
Philip Hindes/Jason Kenny/Callum Skinner      42.640

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐