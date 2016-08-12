版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Jason Kenny (Britain)                          9.551 seconds Q 
2.   Callum Skinner (Britain)                       9.703 Q         
3.   Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)                   9.704 Q         
4.   Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                        9.774 Q         
5.   Gregory Bauge (France)                         9.807 Q         
6.   Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.813 Q         
7.   Damian Zielinski (Poland)                      9.823 Q         
8.   Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)                 9.837 Q         
9.   Sam Webster (New Zealand)                      9.880 Q         
10.  Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)                   9.895 Q         
11.  Francois Pervis (France)                       9.898 Q         
12.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                       9.908 Q         
13.  Xu Chao (China)                                9.939 Q         
14.  Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)                 9.969 Q         
15.  Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)                        9.980 Q         
16.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)       9.981 Q         
17.  Patrick Constable (Australia)                  10.010 Q        
18.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                      10.035 Q        
19.  Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)                    10.055          
20.  Kang Dong-Jin (Korea)                          10.092          
21.  Theo Bos (Netherlands)                         10.140          
22.  Im Chae-Bin (Korea)                            10.147          
23.  Santiago Ramirez (Colombia)                    10.199          
24.  Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)                    10.239          
25.  Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)                     10.241          
26.  Nikita Shurshin (Russia)                       10.418          
27.  Cesar Marcano (Venezuela)                      10.649

