Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit 1st round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 4 1. Britain Edward Clancy/Steven Burke/Owain Doull/Bradley Wiggins 3 minutes 50.570 seconds Q 2. New Zealand Pieter Bulling/Aaron Gate/Dylan Kennett/Regan Gough 3:55.654 Heat 3 1. Australia Alexander Edmondson/Michael Hepburn/Callum Scotson/Sam Welsford 3:53.429 Q 2. Denmark Lasse Norman Hansen/Niklas Larsen/Frederik Madsen/Rasmus Quaade 3:53.542 Heat 2 1. Italy Simone Consonni/Liam Bertazzo/Filippo Ganna/Francesco Lamon 3:55.724 2. China Yang Fan/Liu Hao/Qin Chenglu/Shen Pingan 4:04.240 Heat 1 1. Germany Theo Reinhardt/Nils Schomber/Kersten Thiele/Domenic Weinstein 3:56.903 2. Switzerland Olivier Beer/Silvan Dillier/Thery Schir/Cyrille Thiery 4:03.580 Qualified for Next Round . Britain Edward Clancy/Steven Burke/Owain Doull/Bradley Wiggins 3 minutes 50.570 seconds . Australia Alexander Edmondson/Michael Hepburn/Callum Scotson/Sam Welsford 3:53.429
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.