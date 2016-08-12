版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit 1st round results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 4
1.  Britain
Edward Clancy/Steven Burke/Owain Doull/Bradley Wiggins            3 minutes 50.570 seconds Q 
2.  New Zealand
Pieter Bulling/Aaron Gate/Dylan Kennett/Regan Gough           3:55.654                   
Heat 3
1.  Australia
Alexander Edmondson/Michael Hepburn/Callum Scotson/Sam Welsford 3:53.429 Q                 
2.  Denmark
Lasse Norman Hansen/Niklas Larsen/Frederik Madsen/Rasmus Quaade   3:53.542                   
Heat 2
1.  Italy
Simone Consonni/Liam Bertazzo/Filippo Ganna/Francesco Lamon         3:55.724                   
2.  China
Yang Fan/Liu Hao/Qin Chenglu/Shen Pingan                            4:04.240                   
Heat 1
1.  Germany
Theo Reinhardt/Nils Schomber/Kersten Thiele/Domenic Weinstein     3:56.903                   
2.  Switzerland
Olivier Beer/Silvan Dillier/Thery Schir/Cyrille Thiery        4:03.580                   
