Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint last 32 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 9
1.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)                      Q seconds 
2.  Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)                             
Heat 8
1.  Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)                 Q         
2.  Francois Pervis (France)                                 
Heat 7
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                       Q         
2.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)                                
Heat 6
1.  Xu Chao (China)                                Q         
2.  Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)           
Heat 5
1.  Gregory Bauge (France)                         Q         
2.  Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)                           
Heat 4
1.  Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                        Q         
2.  Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)                                  
Heat 3
1.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)                   Q         
2.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)                 
Heat 2
1.  Callum Skinner (Britain)                       Q         
2.  Patrick Constable (Australia)                            
Heat 1
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                          Q         
2.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)

