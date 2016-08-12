版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:32 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint repechage round 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint repechage round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 3
1.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)       Q seconds 
2.  Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)                                  
3.  Francois Pervis (France)                                 
Heat 2
1.  Patrick Constable (Australia)                  Q         
2.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)                                
3.  Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)                           
Heat 1
1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                      Q         
2.  Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)                             
3.  Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)

