2016年 8月 13日 星期六

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit final 7-8 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit final 7-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Switzerland
Olivier Beer/Silvan Dillier/Thery Schir/Cyrille Thiery 4 minutes 1.786 seconds 
2.  China
Yang Fan/Liu Hao/Qin Chenglu/Shen Pingan                     4:03.687

