版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:43 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit final 5-6 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit final 5-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Germany
Theo Reinhardt/Nils Schomber/Kersten Thiele/Domenic Weinstein   3 minutes 59.485 seconds 
2.  Italy
Simone Consonni/Filippo Ganna/Francesco Lamon/Michele Scartezzini 4:02.360

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐