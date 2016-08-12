版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit final 3-4 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit final 3-4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Denmark
Lasse Norman Hansen/Niklas Larsen/Frederik Madsen/Casper von Folsach 3 minutes 53.789 seconds 
2.  New Zealand
Pieter Bulling/Aaron Gate/Dylan Kennett/Regan Gough              3:56.753

