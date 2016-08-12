版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's team pursuit final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's team pursuit final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Britain
Edward Clancy/Steven Burke/Owain Doull/Bradley Wiggins           3 minutes 50.265 seconds 
2.  Australia
Alexander Edmondson/Jack Bobridge/Michael Hepburn/Sam Welsford 3:51.008

