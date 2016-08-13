版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint last 16 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 6
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                 Q seconds 
2.  Xu Chao (China)                                    
Heat 5
1.  Gregory Bauge (France)                   Q         
2.  Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)                     
Heat 4
1.  Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                  Q         
2.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)                          
Heat 3
1.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)             Q         
2.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                          
Heat 2
1.  Callum Skinner (Britain)                 Q         
2.  Patrick Constable (Australia)                      
Heat 1
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                    Q         
2.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)        Q seconds 
1.  Callum Skinner (Britain)     Q         
1.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) Q         
1.  Denis Dmitriev (Russia)      Q         
1.  Gregory Bauge (France)       Q         
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)     Q

