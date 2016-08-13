版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 22:17 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint repechage round 2 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 2
1.  Patrick Constable (Australia)            Q seconds 
2.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                          
3.  Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)                     
Heat 1
1.  Xu Chao (China)                          Q         
2.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)                          
3.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Xu Chao (China)               Q seconds 
1.  Patrick Constable (Australia) Q

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐