2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:26 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint classification round 9-12 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint classification round 9-12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                 
2.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)  
3.  Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)            
4.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)

