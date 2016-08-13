版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint quarterfinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                 Quarterfinal 
1. Jason Kenny (Britain)         Q            
1. Callum Skinner (Britain)      Q            
1. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)  Q            
1. Denis Dmitriev (Russia)       Q            
5. Gregory Bauge (France)                     
5. Xu Chao (China)                            
5. Joachim Eilers (Germany)                   
5. Patrick Constable (Australia)

