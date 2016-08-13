版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint classification round 5-8 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint classification round 5-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)       
2.  Xu Chao (China)                
3.  Gregory Bauge (France)         
4.  Patrick Constable (Australia)

