版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:50 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
                                Semifinal 
1. Jason Kenny (Britain)        Q         
1. Callum Skinner (Britain)     Q         
3. Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                
3. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐