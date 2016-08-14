版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 04:29 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's omnium overall results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's omnium overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                       Scratch Overall 
1.  Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)              40      
2.  Roger Kluge (Germany)                      38      
3.  Thomas Boudat (France)                     36      
4.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)                   34      
5.  Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)                32      
6.  Mark Cavendish (Britain)                   30      
7.  Elia Viviani (Italy)                       28      
8.  Gael Suter (Switzerland)                   26      
9.  Park Sang-Hoon (Korea)                     24      
10. Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)                22      
11. Tim Veldt (Netherlands)                    20      
12. Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)               18      
13. Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)                   16      
14. Ignacio Prado (Mexico)                     14      
15. Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)                  12      
16. Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong, China)         10      
17. Bobby Lea (U.S.)                           8       
18. Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)                  6

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐