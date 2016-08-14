版本:
中国
2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's sprint final 3-4 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's sprint final 3-4 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                Final 3-4 
1. Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                
2. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

