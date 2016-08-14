版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's omnium overall results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's omnium overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after three events. 
                                       Overall 
1.  Thomas Boudat (France)             106     
2.  Elia Viviani (Italy)               104     
3.  Mark Cavendish (Britain)           96      
4.  Roger Kluge (Germany)              90      
5.  Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)        90      
6.  Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)      86      
7.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)           76      
8.  Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)          66      
9.  Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)       62      
10. Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)        60      
11. Gael Suter (Switzerland)           60      
12. Tim Veldt (Netherlands)            58      
13. Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)           56      
14. Park Sang-Hoon (Korea)             56      
15. Bobby Lea (U.S.)                   54      
16. Ignacio Prado (Mexico)             52      
17. Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong, China) 42      
18. Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)          28

