版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:39 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's omnium overall results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's omnium final overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                       Overall 
1.  Elia Viviani (Italy)               207     
2.  Mark Cavendish (Britain)           194     
3.  Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)      192     
4.  Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)        181     
5.  Thomas Boudat (France)             172     
6.  Roger Kluge (Germany)              167     
7.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)           144     
8.  Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)        143     
9.  Tim Veldt (Netherlands)            111     
10. Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)       111     
11. Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong, China) 105     
12. Gael Suter (Switzerland)           95      
13. Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)          94      
14. Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)           81      
15. Ignacio Prado (Mexico)             73      
16. Park Sang-Hoon (Korea)             DNF     
17. Bobby Lea (U.S.)                   DNF     
18. Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)          DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐