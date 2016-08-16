版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's keirin 1st round results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's keirin 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 4
1.  Jason Kenny (Britain)                    Q   
2.  Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) Q   
3.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)                    
4.  Hugo Barrette (Canada)                       
5.  Matthew Baranoski (U.S.)                     
6.  Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)                        
7.  Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)                  
Heat 3
1.  Sam Webster (New Zealand)                Q   
2.  Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)            Q   
3.  Francois Pervis (France)                     
4.  Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)                    
5.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)                 
6.  Callum Skinner (Britain)                     
7.  Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)                 REL 
Heat 2
1.  Damian Zielinski (Poland)                Q   
2.  Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)             Q   
3.  Kang Dong-Jin (Korea)                        
4.  Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)                 
5.  Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)                    
6.  Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)               
7.  Denis Dmitriev (Russia)                  REL 
Heat 1
1.  Michael D'Almeida (France)               Q   
2.  Joachim Eilers (Germany)                 Q   
3.  Theo Bos (Netherlands)                       
4.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)                  
5.  Patrick Constable (Australia)                
6.  Im Chae-Bin (Korea)

