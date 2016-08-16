版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:56 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Men's keirin repechage round results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track men's keirin repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 4
1.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)    Q   
2.  Denis Dmitriev (Russia)            
3.  Matthew Baranoski (U.S.)           
4.  Maximilian Levy (Germany)          
5.  Callum Skinner (Britain)       REL 
Heat 3
1.  Francois Pervis (France)       Q   
2.  Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)              
3.  Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)       
4.  Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)           
5.  Patrick Constable (Australia)      
Heat 2
1.  Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)      Q   
2.  Im Chae-Bin (Korea)                
3.  Kang Dong-Jin (Korea)              
4.  Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)          
5.  Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)        
Heat 1
1.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)   Q   
2.  Hugo Barrette (Canada)             
3.  Theo Bos (Netherlands)             
4.  Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)     
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Q 
1.  Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)    Q 
1.  Francois Pervis (France)     Q 
1.  Christos Volikakis (Greece)  Q

